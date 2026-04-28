STAY INFORMED: Local school closed due to power outage

MIAMI VALLEY — A local school has closed due to having no power from last night’s storms.
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Small World Early Childhood Development Center in Montgomery County is closed.
>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<
Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:
- In the free WHIO Weather App in the “Closing” tab
- On whio.com on your mobile device
- On whio.com on your desktop
- On WHIO-TV, Channel 7, scrolling on the bottom of the screen
- On 1290 and 95.7 WHIO during your commute
For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.
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