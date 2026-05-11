WATCH: Motorcycle left hanging off traffic light after crash

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Officers responded to a crash where a motorcycle ended up in an unusual place.

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The crash happened in Canada on Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia, according to police officials.

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Officers say that speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash that left the motorcycle hanging off a traffic light.

The crash involved two vehicles, a car and a motorcycle.

Medics transported the motorcyclist to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police officials said.

The car driver was not injured.

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