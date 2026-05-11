State trooper stops semi, arrests driver for OVI on Ohio interstate, OSHP says

OHIO — A state trooper recently arrested a semi driver for OVI on an Ohio Interstate.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said in a social media post that the incident happened last month on Interstate 71.

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A sergeant from the Ashland Post stopped a semi on April 16.

A citizen called OSHP after they saw the semi “operating dangerously,” according to the social media post.

After stopping the semi, body camera footage shows the sergeant noticing the door to the trailer was open, and it smelled of alcohol.

The trooper arrested the semi driver for OVI.

Contact OSHP at #677 if you see dangerous or impaired driving in Ohio.

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