2 rescued from balcony during apartment fire in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Firefighters helped rescue two people during an apartment fire in Huber Heights.

Around 3:30 a.m. Huber Heights Fire Division was called to a fire at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Brandt Pike.

Fire crews had to rescue two people from a balcony, according to the Huber Heights Fire Division on social media.

Four people were unable to return to their apartments due to the fire damage.

The fire is under investigation with help from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

