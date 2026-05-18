Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to conduct emergency management training

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will be conducting an emergency management exercise from May 18 through May 22.

The exercise is to evaluate readiness, enhance response capabilities, and to ensure the safety and security of all personnel, according to a spokesperson.

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TRENDING STORIES:

“This exercise is designed to test our internal command and control and emergency response procedures without causing severe disruption to our community or mission partners,” base exercise planners stated.

Normal gate operations will continue, but base personnel and residents should anticipate minor delays at entry points due to heightened security measures.

There will be an increased presence of emergency vehicles, exercise role players, and enhanced defensive postures throughout the base.

Due to this being a training exercise, individuals are reminded not to call 911 or other emergency telephone numbers if they observe any exercise-related activities.

Emergency response agencies and dispatch centers in the surrounding areas have been notified of the training to avoid confusion.

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