Thousands without power in local city

MORAINE — Thousands of people are without power in Moraine on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As of 3;37 a.m., 2,984 customers have reported not having power, according to an AES outage map.

According to the AES Map, the majority of the area affected is near State Route 741 and the South Dixie Avenue area.

According to a Moraine Dispatcher, it is unclear what caused the outage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

AES Crews were requested to the area, but do not have an estimated time for service to be restored, according to the dispatcher.

News Center 7 will update this story when more information becomes available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group