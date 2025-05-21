Kettering Health, hospital association provides update on cybersecurity attack

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Kettering Health is providing an update on the recent cybersecurity attack that caused system-wide issues.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the hospital network was targeted after there was unauthorized access to its network Tuesday morning.

Phones did not work, patients had their appointments canceled, and some even had surgeries canceled because of the cyberattack.

Kettering Health provided an update on the restoration efforts Wednesday afternoon.

“Teams across Kettering Health are working diligently around the clock to restore our systems in the aftermath of unauthorized access that caused a system-wide technology outage. At this time, procedures are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis based upon collaborative decision-making between care teams, with safety as our highest priority. Additionally, if our care teams have patients’ contact information, they will contact patients by phone about rescheduling procedures. While we recognize this process has not been seamless, and we ask for everyone’s patience while we continue to work through this issue. We understand our patients’ concerns for their privacy and information security. We have no evidence that personal cell phone apps, like MyChart, or the information in them have been compromised. Additionally, Kettering Health will never reach out to staff or patients via social media. We are grateful to our remarkable providers and staff who are continuing their work despite these challenges and to our community partners helping us make meaningful progress through our current situation." — Kettering Health spokepserson

The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) also provided an updated statement.

“The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) and its member hospitals are collaborating to manage patient care across the Dayton region and support Kettering Health during a cybersecurity incident impacting its electronic systems. We commend the leadership, staff, and employees of Kettering Health for acting promptly to engage cybersecurity experts alongside local, state, and federal agency partners. Their swift action, along with advance planning and preparation, significantly limited the disruption of care for Kettering Health patients and the local community. Simultaneously, our hospitals’ collective efforts to prioritize patient care allow our region to uphold the highest standards of care for all patients in the Greater Dayton area. As such, GDAHA member hospitals continue to work together to increase staffing and capacity at our non-impacted acute care facilities to ensure we can meet the community’s needs. Patients and community members should be wary of bad actors using scam tactics to solicit patients for payment via telephone. Kettering Health has paused the practice of contacting patients by telephone to discuss payment options for medical bills until further notice. Patients or community members who receive a scam call to report it to local law enforcement. Our ongoing partnership with local jurisdictions and emergency management services (EMS) continues to be a vital component of our region’s healthcare continuum. GDAHA is working closely with Kettering Health and local jurisdictions to provide timely updates through the statewide EMS platform and ensure that EMS crews have access to the most up-to-date, accurate information for patient transport decisions. We recognize the challenges posed by cyber threats and reaffirm our dedication to quality care by helping strengthen security measures across all member institutions. By fostering a culture of transparency, continuous education, and quality improvement, we aim to enhance the resilience of our healthcare infrastructure. GDAHA will continue to monitor the situation and provide support as needed, ensuring that the health and well-being of our community remain safeguarded through the partnerships between our member hospitals." — Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association spokesperson

