UPDATE: Major hospital network targeted by cyberattack, experiencing system-wide issues

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 9:20 a.m.:

A major Miami Valley hospital network was targeted in a cyberattack on Tuesday morning.

“Earlier this morning, Kettering Health experienced a system-wide technology outage that now has been determined to be a cyberattack,” Kettering Health said in a statement. “We are working with a third-party organization to quickly address this attack and restore our systems.”

The system-wide outage is not affecting physician office visits, but the network said that their medical centers are experiencing “a number of challenges.”

The network has procedures in place to care for those already in their facilities, according to the statement.

Inpatient and Outpatient procedures have been cancelled for today, and scheduled procedures will be rescheduled.

The Kettering Health call center is also experiencing an outage, according to the network.

“We understand that this is frustrating for our patients and concerning for those who have family members in our care,” the statement said. “We have procedures and plans in place for these types of situations so we can continue to provide safe, high-quality care for patients currently in our facilities despite the disruption we’re experiencing.”

INITIAL REPORT:

A major Miami Valley hospital network is experiencing reported system-wide network issues on Tuesday morning.

According to a post on social media from the Greater Miami Valley EMS Council, Kettering Health is experiencing system-wide network issues.

News Center 7 has reached out to Kettering Health, who said they are working on gathering information, and a statement with more information will be provided.

We have reached out to area police and fire services to determine if patients are being redirected to other area hospitals.

A Premier Health spokesperson, when asked if their network was ready to take patients impacted by a systems issue at Kettering Health, directed all comments to the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA).

A GDAHA spokesperson declined to comment and directed all questions and comments to Kettering Health.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz has called the Washington Township location and the Main Campus in Kettering multiple times, and the phones did not ring.

We will continue following this developing story.

