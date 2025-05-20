Family mourning death of 14-year-old boy they say was bullied at school

MASSACHUSETTS — A family wants to raise awareness about the dangers of bullying after the loss of their teenage son in Massachusetts.

Jason Bernard, 14, died Saturday. He was scheduled to graduate from eighth grade next month, according to his online obituary.

His family told our sister station, Boston 25, that he took his own life last weekend.

“We want the school to do better, we want the community, the parents to teach their kids the effects that bullying has,” said Cely Rosario, Jason’s sister. “Jason was 14 years old, he was loved by everyone, and words hurt, and it caused his death.

She said that Jason was bullied at school multiple times.

“He would complain, he spoke to his teachers, his coaches, his friends about it, mom went to the school a couple of times, he went into counseling to get the support he needed, it didn’t stop,” said Rosario. “He feared getting on the bus, my mom had to bring him to school, his dad brought him to school a couple of times because he wanted to avoid these people.”

Jason attended Higgins Middle School in the Peabody School District.

Boston 25 contacted school district leaders but has not yet heard back.

Jason’s funeral is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a network of local crisis centers that are available 24/7 to provide support for youth and adults who are in any kind of emotional crisis. Using the 988 Lifeline is free and confidential.

To contact the Lifeline, call or text 988.

