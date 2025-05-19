Ohio teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with 15-year-old student, documents alleged

COLUMBUS — An English teacher in Ohio is facing charges after an alleged inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student last week, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

27-year-old Jamelah Daboubi was a teacher at Horizon Science Academy Columbus High School.

She has been charged with sexual battery.

Court documents show that Daboubi is accused of kissing, sitting on the student’s lap, and letting him inappropriately touch her, according to WBNS-10 TV.

On April 2, someone was looking for the 15-year-old boy and saw that Daboubi’s car was parked in front of her home, according to court records.

The person walked up to the car and reportedly saw the teacher jump off the teenager’s lap, WBNS-10 reported.

The student reportedly admitted to police that he had an inappropriate relationship with Daboubi, and they allegedly kissed in the car, according to court records.

Text messages processed by authorities reportedly show that the woman and teenager had an inappropriate relationship.

WBNS-10 obtained a letter from school administrators that was sent out to the community about the incident.

It refers to Daboubi as a “now-former staff member.”

“The school took swift and appropriate action by placing the individual on administrative leave. As of now, the individual is no longer employed at Horizon Science Academy Columbus High School,” the school wrote in the letter.

According to WBNS-10, the school said there is nothing to indicate Daboubi had a relationship with any other students.

“We recognize that situations like this can be upsetting. We encourage our school community to avoid speculation or the spread of rumors, as doing so can cause unnecessary worry and harm. Please be assured that we are doing everything within our authority to protect our students, support those affected and uphold the safety and integrity of our learning environment,” the school said.

Daboubi appeared in court on Monday and her bond was set at over $15,000, according to WBNS-10.

