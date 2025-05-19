Grammy-nominated R&B artist to perform at Fraze Pavilion

KETTERING — A Grammy-nominated R&B artist will perform at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering this summer.

Trey Songz and special guest DJ AWALL will perform on Saturday, July 26 at 8 p.m., according to the venue.

The singer-songwriter rose to fame with his debut album ‘I Gotta Make It’ in 2005 and is best known for hits like ‘Say Aah,’ ‘Bottoms Up’ and ‘Heart Attack’.

Trey Songz released his new single ‘Can’t Stay Mad’ on May 9, according to the venue.

The Virginia native has been nominated for three Grammys, including Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for ‘Can’t Help But Wait’ in 2009, Best Contemporary R&B Album for ‘Ready’ in 2010, and Best R&B Song for ‘Heart Attack’ in 2013.

Tickets will go on sale on May 24 starting at 10 a.m., and will cost:

$65 for plaza and center orchestra reserved seats

$60 for side orchestra reserved seats

$40 for lawn and terrace general admission

