Ohio high school hit by gunfire, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A high school in Ohio was hit by gunfire over the weekend, according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO-19 TV.

The school resource officer for Akron Public Schools Buchtel CLC was notified Monday morning that the building was hit by at least one bullet.

WOIO-19 reported that Akron police Lieutenant Michael Murphy said investigators determined that the incident occurred the day before.

Officers initially responded to reports of juveniles running near the 600 block of Dorchester Road on Sunday.

Murphy said witnesses reported seeing one person with a gun walking near the high school.

Other people reported that they heard multiple gunshots in the area, according to WOIO-19.

Officers saw several juveniles run away from the area when they arrived on scene.

WOIO-19 reported that authorities found a gun in the backyard of a nearby house.

No injuries were reported in this shooting, according to Akron police.

It is not clear where the bullet was found at the high school or who found it.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490 or (330) 375-2Tip.

Anonymous tips can be given to the Summit County Crimestoppers by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or calling (330) 434-COPS.

