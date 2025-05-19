2 dead, at least 1 missing after being hit by train near Ohio bridge

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are dead and at least one person is missing after they were hit by a train in Sandusky County Sunday evening, according to our CBS affiliate in Toledo, WTOL-11 TV.

The crash occurred near the Miles Newton Bridge in Fremont around 7 p.m.

WTOL-11 reports that authorities are searching for the person who is missing in the Sandusky River.

The bridge remains closed at this time.

The identities or ages of the people killed in this crash were not immediately available.

