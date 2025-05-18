Man shot, killed in McDonald’s parking lot in Ohio

AKRON — A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting in a McDonald’s parking lot in Ohio Saturday evening, according to our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO-19 TV.

Akron police initially responded to the Empire Lounge in the 1800 block of Merriman Road around 2:15 a.m. for reports of a large crowd that wouldn’t leave the parking lot.

Authorities on scene heard gunshots from the McDonald’s parking lot, which is adjacent to the bar, according to WOIO-19.

23-year-old Diamond Fisk was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the man to an area hospital, where he later died, WOIO-19 reported.

Akron police couldn’t provide additional information on the shooting, but it remains under investigation.

The Empire Lounge made a post on social media, extending their thoughts and prayers to everyone affected.

They also shared that Fisk was related to two staff members and that the bar will be closed on Sunday.

