Medics respond to crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Medics responded to a crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 3:47 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Home Ave and South James H McGee on reports of a crash.

The car involved in the crash did catch fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on the occupant’s injuries were not immediately available.

According to the sergeant, the vehicle was involved in a pursuit that originated in Warren County.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

This is a developing story.

