Medics respond to crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Medics responded to a crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Around 3:47 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Home Ave and South James H McGee on reports of a crash.
The car involved in the crash did catch fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on the occupant’s injuries were not immediately available.
According to the sergeant, the vehicle was involved in a pursuit that originated in Warren County.
News Center 7 has reached out to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for more information.
This is a developing story.
