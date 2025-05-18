Police investigating shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DYATON — Police are investigating a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Around 2:21 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Arlington Ave on reports of a shooting.
Police are investigating a shooting at this location, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
The sergeant also confirmed that one person arrived at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound.
It is unclear if the two incidents are related at this time, according to the sergeant.
This is a developing story.
