Police investigating shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DYATON — Police are investigating a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Around 2:21 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Arlington Ave on reports of a shooting.

Police are investigating a shooting at this location, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The sergeant also confirmed that one person arrived at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound.

It is unclear if the two incidents are related at this time, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story.

