1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 2:32 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 30 block of Pointview Ave on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, crews found someone shot in the leg, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

That person was taken to an area hospital, according to the sergeant.

Details on their condition were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

