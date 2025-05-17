1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Around 2:32 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 30 block of Pointview Ave on reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, crews found someone shot in the leg, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
That person was taken to an area hospital, according to the sergeant.
Details on their condition were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
