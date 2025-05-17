Thousands without power as storms roll through

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power as severe weather rolled through Friday.

As of 9:10 p.m., approximately 1,988 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to an outage map.

Customers in the following counties who have reported outages:

Darke County- 10

Greene- 1

Logan- 3

Mercer- 252

Miami- 170

Montgomery- 136

Preble- 27

Shelby-1389

We will continue to follow this story.

