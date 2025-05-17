Local

Thousands without power as storms roll through

By WHIO Staff
Power Outage Staff photo
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power as severe weather rolled through Friday.

As of 9:10 p.m., approximately 1,988 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to an outage map.

Customers in the following counties who have reported outages:

  • Darke County- 10
  • Greene- 1
  • Logan- 3
  • Mercer- 252
  • Miami- 170
  • Montgomery- 136
  • Preble- 27
  • Shelby-1389

We will continue to follow this story.

