Thousands without power as storms roll through

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power as severe weather rolled through Friday.
As of 9:10 p.m., approximately 1,988 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to an outage map.
Customers in the following counties who have reported outages:
- Darke County- 10
- Greene- 1
- Logan- 3
- Mercer- 252
- Miami- 170
- Montgomery- 136
- Preble- 27
- Shelby-1389
We will continue to follow this story.
