Over $400K worth of sports memorabilia, trading cards stolen from local bar

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Police in Miami Township are investigating after hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from a local bar.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is working to learn more about the high-value theft case. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

Last year, Park Grille and Bar had an estimated $416,000 worth of merchandise, primarily consisting of sports memorabilia and collectible trading cards, stolen.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the investigation, detectives learned that a sports trading card believed to be connected to the case was sold in New Jersey for around $9,000, according to a spokesperson for Miami Township.

Last Wednesday, Miami Township Police and the Retail Theft Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on Cold Spring Drive in Washington Township in connection with the case.

News Center 7 was on the scene last week and watched as investigators removed boxes resembling sports trading card boxes from the home.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

“The Miami Township Police Department emphasizes that there is no threat to public safety. As with all investigations, detectives are working to gather facts to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Young with the Miami Township Police Department at 937-433-2301.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]