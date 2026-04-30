Investigators raid home in Washington Twp neighborhood

WASHINGTON TWP — For hours, investigators searched a home in a Washington Township neighborhood on Wednesday.

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Investigators with the Miami Township Police Department responded to a home on Cold Spring Drive shortly after 1 p.m. to collect evidence.

Authorities stated there is no threat to the public, and no arrests were made during the investigation.

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Officers began collecting evidence from the residence.

Boxes observed being removed from the home resembled sports trading card boxes, though police have not yet confirmed their exact contents.

Dawn Becker, a resident of Washington Township, described the rapid arrival of law enforcement at the scene.

“It was just very quick, like, they pulled up, they all hopped out, and it was several officers in, like, I don’t know what you call it, bulletproof vest,” Becker said.

She also expressed surprise at the routine activity continuing nearby despite the police presence.

“It was kind of confusing, though, because, like, the UPS truck was still able to do its route. And I thought that’s bizarre,” he said.

Miami Township Police have stated the investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities indicated that more information regarding the purpose of the operation and the individuals involved will be disclosed at a later date.

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