Police looking for Kroger theft suspect

KETTERING — Police are looking for someone they said stole from a local Kroger.
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The theft happened at the store on Dorothy Lane on April 23.
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The Kettering Police Department posted photos of the suspect on social media.
They are asking anyone who may recognize the person to call 937-296-2555.
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