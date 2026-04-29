Reports: NCAA to expand men’s, women’s basketball tournaments

DAYTON — The NCAA is reportedly expected to expand both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments next season.

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A formal announcement is expected in May to expand both tournaments to 76 teams, according to CBSSports.com.

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ESPN reports that NCAA officials met with media partners for the men’s tournament last week.

The sides were in the final steps of media contracts, but nothing had been signed, sources told ESPN.

Once the contracts are completed, the NCAA would still. need approval from various committees. This includes the men’s and women’s basketball committees, the men’s and women’s basketball oversight committees, the Division I cabinet, and the Division I board of governors, ESPN says.

Yahoo Sports reports that no deal has been signed, but “one high-placed source” told Yahoo Sports that “it will happen,” barring something unusual.

The NCAA released a statement on Tuesday to Yahoo Sports. It said in part:

“Expanding the basketball tournaments would require approval from multiple NCAA committees, including the men’s and women’s basketball committees, and no final recommendations or decisions have been made at this time.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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