Gas for $4.99 spotted in the Miami Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Gas prices keep rising in the Miami Valley.

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An iWitness7 viewer spotted gas at $4.70 at a Speedway in Springboro.

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Another viewer spotted it at $4.99 at a Speedway on Stewart Street in Dayton.

Ohio’s average gas price is $4.29, according to AAA.

To find the cheapest gas prices near you, visit our Pump Patrol page here.

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