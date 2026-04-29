Gas for $4.99 spotted in the Miami Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Gas prices keep rising in the Miami Valley.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
An iWitness7 viewer spotted gas at $4.70 at a Speedway in Springboro.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Reports: NCAA to expand men’s, women’s basketball tournaments
- Longtime UD men’s basketball assistant leaves for new job
- Kids escape apartment fire in Dayton
Another viewer spotted it at $4.99 at a Speedway on Stewart Street in Dayton.
Ohio’s average gas price is $4.29, according to AAA.
To find the cheapest gas prices near you, visit our Pump Patrol page here.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group