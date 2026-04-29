Twitch streamer hurt in crash during charity walk in Indiana

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Twitch streamer on a cross-country charity walk was hurt after a crash in Indiana.
The crash happened in the area of U.S. 40 and Hildebrand Road in Wayne County on Wednesday.
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The preliminary investigation indicates that Isaiah Marquis Thomas, known on social media as HMBL Zay, was walking westbound as part of a fundraising effort to raise money for underprivileged children.
Zay is on a journey from Philadelphia to California to raise $200,000 to build the first HMBL University campus.
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A car was following him.
A second westbound hit the back of that vehicle, pushing it into Thomas.
Thomas, the driver of the vehicle following him, and a juvenile passenger from the other vehicle were taken to the hospital
The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas has posted from the hospital on social media and said he will not give up on his journey.
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