Twitch streamer hurt in crash during charity walk in Indiana

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Twitch streamer on a cross-country charity walk was hurt after a crash in Indiana.

The crash happened in the area of U.S. 40 and Hildebrand Road in Wayne County on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The preliminary investigation indicates that Isaiah Marquis Thomas, known on social media as HMBL Zay, was walking westbound as part of a fundraising effort to raise money for underprivileged children.

Zay is on a journey from Philadelphia to California to raise $200,000 to build the first HMBL University campus.

TRENDING STORIES:

A car was following him.

A second westbound hit the back of that vehicle, pushing it into Thomas.

Thomas, the driver of the vehicle following him, and a juvenile passenger from the other vehicle were taken to the hospital

The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas has posted from the hospital on social media and said he will not give up on his journey.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]