Cleveland Cavaliers player arrested in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas — Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden was arrested in Houston, Texas, early Saturday morning.

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According to Harris County Court Records obtained by our CBS affiliate WOIO-19, Harden was taken into custody at 3:41 a.m. when a handgun was observed in a vehicle he owns.

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Records say the gun was in plain view but was not carried in a holster.

Harden is being charged with unlawful carrying of weapons, a misdemeanor.

He was booked and later released after paying a $100 bond. He is set to appear in court on June 22.

The Cavaliers released the following statement:

The Cleveland Cavaliers are aware of the arrest of James Harden this morning and are in the process of gathering additional information. We are in contact with James and his representation and will continue to monitor developments as they become available. At this time, we will have no further comment. — Cleveland Cavaliers

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