1 taken into custody after FBI activity in local neighborhood

KETTERING — One person was taken into custody after the FBI conducted a search warrant in a Kettering neighborhood.

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The FBI conducted “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in the area of Brownleigh Road, an FBI spokesperson confirmed.

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One person was taken into custody, a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department confirmed.

We are working to learn the nature of the investigation and the identity of the person arrested.

We will continue to follow this story.

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