Teen hospitalized after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A teen was hospitalized after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood Tuesday night.

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Around 10:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Second Street near North Marion Street on reports of a shooting, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers recovered multiple shell casings from the scene.

According to police, the victim and suspect were present for a fight between multiple people.

The suspect ultimately fired multiple shots, striking the victim.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

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