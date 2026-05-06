1 injured after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — One person is hurt after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood Tuesday night, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

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The shooting was reported in the area of N Marion Street and W Second Street at approximately 10:19 p.m.

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The dispatch supervisor said one person was shot in this area.

Dayton police are on scene investigating.

N Marion Street and W Second Street are currently closed.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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