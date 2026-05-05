‘Truly horrifying;’ Teen to be tried as adult in rape of woman outside local daycare

DAYTON — A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult after allegedly attacking a woman outside a daycare center.

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The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday that Colby Curry will face charges for an attack that happened in July 2025.

Prosecutors said a 36-year-old woman was walking along near Stepping Stones Day Care on Burkhardt Road.

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Curry allegedly approached the woman, started talking to her, then attacked her.

“The surveillance video of this defendant attacking the victim is truly horrifying to watch,” Kelly Madzey, assistant prosecutor, said.

Madzey said Curry knocked the victim to the ground, strangled her until she passed out, and then raped her.

The victim was left lying in the yard until she regained consciousness and left.

She went back to the daycare, asking if they had video of it.

Madzey describes the attack as violent and brutal.

Matthew Hudson grew up in Dayton.

“Parents stay on top of your kids and keep them in. It’s pretty wild out here,” Hudson said.

He said when he was in high school, to stay out of trouble, he and his friends would hang out at the Burkhardt Center before it closed down.

“That was always something that was good as a safe house for kids who didn’t have the best parents,” Hudson said.

Prosecutors said this attack is not new for Curry.

They said he has been accused of similar sexual assaults in other counties, going back to when he was 10 or 11 years old.

After prosecutors reviewed this case and history, they filed a motion to transfer Curry to be tried as an adult.

Prosecutors said Curry will stay at the Juvenile Justice Center unless it’s necessary to move him.

He’ll be in court for the first time on these charges on Thursday.

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