Injuries reported after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a crash in Clark County Saturday afternoon, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.
The crash happened on Urbana Road, near Thomaston Trail, around 1:50 p.m.
The dispatcher confirmed that injuries have been reported, but the severity is unclear.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
