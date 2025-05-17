Injuries reported after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a crash in Clark County Saturday afternoon, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The crash happened on Urbana Road, near Thomaston Trail, around 1:50 p.m.

The dispatcher confirmed that injuries have been reported, but the severity is unclear.

