Police investigating reports of person hit by car near local park

CLAYTON, Montgomery County — Police are investigating after receiving reports that someone was hit by a car in Clayton Saturday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The crash was reported in the 6000 block of Cheri Lynne Drive, near Westbrook Road Park, around 12:45 p.m.

The supervisor confirmed medics were also called to the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

