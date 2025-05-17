Ohio amusement park releases video of first tilt coaster in action

SANDUSKY, Ohio — An amusement park in Ohio is taking the next steps to open one of the first tilt rollercoasters in the country.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cedar Point recently released its first official video of its new tilt coaster, Siren’s Curse, in action.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Because our crews work so efficiently, we’re able to move forward with a little more testing than expected,” Siren’s Curse construction manager Dave Evans said in a video released by the park.

The Sandusky amusement park calls its new coaster the fastest, longest, and tallest tilt rollercoaster in North America.

The rollercoaster is 160 feet tall, reaches 58 mph, and features a 90-degree angle first drop, according to the amusement park.

“I think it’s safe to say we’re getting very close to my first ride, and I am so pumped,” Evans said in the video.

Siren’s Curse is expected to open in early summer 2025, but hasn’t announced a specific date.

To watch the video, click here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group