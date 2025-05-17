Man accused of committing ‘indecent act’ at local store arrested

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — A 39-year-old man is in jail after committing an “indecent act” at a store in Miami Township, according to a social media post from the department.
Miami Township police responded to reports of indecent exposure at a business on May 15.
The man was allegedly “committing an indecent act near a clothing rack while watching a customer,” according to the post.
Police eventually arrested the suspect, Edward Gamble, for public indecency.
Montgomery County Jail records show that Gamble was arrested at a Plato’s Closet store near the Dayton Mall.
Authorities later learned that Gamble was arrested a few days before for the same offense in a different city, according to the post.
