Ohio fire cadet dies from medical emergency while training

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A fire cadet in Ohio has died after suffering from a medical emergency during training on Friday, according to our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO-19.

The cadet experienced a medical emergency while completing physical fitness training with the Cleveland Division of Fire Academy.

Several city officials, including Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Fire Chief Anthony Luke, went to the hospital to support the fallen cadet’s family and friends.

“I am absolutely devastated to learn about the tragic death of one of our cadets, who is also a friend I’ve known for many years. It’s difficult to put into words how saddened I am for his family, friends, fellow cadets, and everyone else who knew how caring, selfless, and compassionate he was,” Bibb said in a statement obtained by WOIO-19.“He was excited to further his commitment to helping others by joining the Fire Academy, and that has tragically been cut short. I will do everything I can as Mayor to ensure that his legacy is not forgotten.”

“Our entire Cleveland Fire Family is saddened by this loss. We offer our condolences to his family and will stand with them through the difficult days ahead,” Luke said in a statement obtained by WOIO-19.

The cadet’s identity has not been released at this time.

Additional information was not immediately available.

