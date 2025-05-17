Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Ohio.

In Friday night’s drawing, one person in Ohio won $30,000 with four of five winning numbers and the megaball.

The winning numbers were 2, 22, 42, 62, and 66. The Megaball was 14.

The winning ticket was a part of the Prize tier x3 multiplier.

No one won the $122 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday, May 20, with an estimated jackpot of $139 million.

