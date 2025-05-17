Careflight responds to crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Careflight responded to a crash in Clark County early Saturday morning.

Around 4:22 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 5000 block of West Jackson Road on reports of a crash.

A single vehicle crashed into a tree, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher.

Careflight responded to the scene, according to the dispatcher.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

