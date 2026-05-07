New area playground temporarily closed after being covered in mud

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A new area playground is temporarily closed after being covered in mud.

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The Waynesfield Police Department said in a social media post that the new playground at the Waynesfield Veterans Memorial Park has been dragged through the mud.

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It happened less than two weeks after the brand-new $150,000 playground opened.

“Nearly the entire footprint of the new playground area has large dirt piles, mud spread on the new equipment, and mud all over the flooring surface,” the department said. “Realizing its dirt, and can largely be cleaned up, this is absolutely unacceptable.”

The department stated that the village will need to use resources and time to clean up the mess.

They said it will take away time spent on park maintenance and the village’s water, sewer, streets, and utilities.

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