Missing man’s body found almost 2 weeks after vehicle crashes into Ohio pond

MADISON COUNTY — A missing man’s body was found in a pond on Wednesday in Ohio.

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This comes after almost two weeks of searching for a vehicle that crashed into a retention pond in Madison County, according to a police spokesperson.

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They found the vehicle completely submerged. It was also unoccupied and pulled from the pond, according to our news partner, WBNS in Columbus.

During that time, a missing person report was filed for 26-year-old Charlie Thach.

Then, on Wednesday, officers found a body in the water, and firefighters responded to the scene to recover it.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office identified the body as Thatch, police officials said.

Thach’s body has been transferred to the Montgomery County Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating the crash.

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