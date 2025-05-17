Can you help? 1-year-old, 3-year-old boys missing from Dayton

DAYTON — Police are looking for two children missing from Dayton.

Sabrina Monegan, 41, left the area with 1-year-old Kyng-Legend Wilkerson and 3-year-old Lamont Wilkerson Jr. around 11:35 p.m. on Friday, according to Dayton police.

Kyng-Legend was last seen wearing a teal onesie with a whale and a paw patrol bookbag.

Lamont has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green shirt and black and white pants.

Monegan was last seen driving a 2019 gray Honda HRV with an expired plate JTF5062, according to police.

Authorities believe Monegan is on her way to Florida with the boys.

She has black hair, brown eyes, and is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you see the Honda or Monegan, Kyng-Legend, or Lamont, call the Dayton Police Department and local authorities.

Sabrina Monegan (Courtesy of the Dayton Police Department)

