Huber Heights concert venue announces 2025 season lineup

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Rose Music Center at the Heights has announced their 10 year anniversary concert lineup.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Construction on the Rose Music Center finished in 2015, and since then over 430 artists have performed there.

The venue is selling specialty 10th anniversary merchandise, including t-shirts, a poster and koozies.

TRENDING STORIES:

Below is the current concert schedule for the Rose Music Center, but they are expecting to announce more shows:

May 18 - The String Cheese Incident w/ The Wood Brothers

May 24 - Brit Floyd - Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Tour (1st show)

June 10 - Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ w/ Abraham Alexander

June 13 - Chase Rice w/ Drake White

June 14 - Buddy Guy w/ Eric Gales

June 15 - Lynyrd Skynyrd

June 19 - David Foster & Chris Botti feat. Katharine McPhee

June 20 - The Wiggles

June 23 - Rick Springfield w/ John Waite, Wang Chung, & Paul Young

June 27 - The Fab Four - Ultimate Beatles Tribute

July 2 - Greensky Bluegrass

July 3 - Kansas & 38 Special

July 6 - Chicago

July 12 - Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms w/ Spin Doctors

July 16 - Leftover Salmon & The Infamous Stringdusters w/ Kitchen Dwellers

July 19 - Let’s Sing Taylor - Taylor Swift Tribute

July 20 - +Live+ & Collective Soul w/ Our Lady Peace & Greylin James Rue

July 25 - Straight No Chaser w/ O-Town

July 26 - Bachman-Turner Overdrive & The Marshall Tucker Band w/ Jefferson Starship

August 2 - April Wine & Molly Hatchet w/ Sweet

August 3 - Air Supply

August 5 - Toad The Wet Sprocket w/ Semisonic & Sixpence None The Richer

August 6 - The Black Crowes

August 7 - The Temptations & The Four Tops

August 8 - America

August 9 - Dark Star Orchestra - Grateful Dead Tribute

August 16 - Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder + The Oak Ridge Boys

August 17 - Brit Floyd - Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Tour (2nd show)

August 18 - Rob Thomas w/ A Great Big World

September 6 - Bonnie Raitt w/ Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band

September 21 - X & Los Lobos

For more information on the concerts or to purchase tickets, click here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group