Huber Heights concert venue announces 2025 season lineup

By WHIO Staff
Perform this summer at Rose Music Center People enter the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights for a concert in 2015. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/E.L. HUBBARD
HUBER HEIGHTS — The Rose Music Center at the Heights has announced their 10 year anniversary concert lineup.

Construction on the Rose Music Center finished in 2015, and since then over 430 artists have performed there.

The venue is selling specialty 10th anniversary merchandise, including t-shirts, a poster and koozies.

Below is the current concert schedule for the Rose Music Center, but they are expecting to announce more shows:

  • May 18 - The String Cheese Incident w/ The Wood Brothers
  • May 24 - Brit Floyd - Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Tour (1st show)
  • June 10 - Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ w/ Abraham Alexander
  • June 13 - Chase Rice w/ Drake White
  • June 14 - Buddy Guy w/ Eric Gales
  • June 15 - Lynyrd Skynyrd
  • June 19 - David Foster & Chris Botti feat. Katharine McPhee
  • June 20 - The Wiggles
  • June 23 - Rick Springfield w/ John Waite, Wang Chung, & Paul Young
  • June 27 - The Fab Four - Ultimate Beatles Tribute
  • July 2 - Greensky Bluegrass
  • July 3 - Kansas & 38 Special
  • July 6 - Chicago
  • July 12 - Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms w/ Spin Doctors
  • July 16 - Leftover Salmon & The Infamous Stringdusters w/ Kitchen Dwellers
  • July 19 - Let’s Sing Taylor - Taylor Swift Tribute
  • July 20 - +Live+ & Collective Soul w/ Our Lady Peace & Greylin James Rue
  • July 25 - Straight No Chaser w/ O-Town
  • July 26 - Bachman-Turner Overdrive & The Marshall Tucker Band w/ Jefferson Starship
  • August 2 - April Wine & Molly Hatchet w/ Sweet
  • August 3 - Air Supply
  • August 5 - Toad The Wet Sprocket w/ Semisonic & Sixpence None The Richer
  • August 6 - The Black Crowes
  • August 7 - The Temptations & The Four Tops
  • August 8 - America
  • August 9 - Dark Star Orchestra - Grateful Dead Tribute
  • August 16 - Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder + The Oak Ridge Boys
  • August 17 - Brit Floyd - Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Tour (2nd show)
  • August 18 - Rob Thomas w/ A Great Big World
  • September 6 - Bonnie Raitt w/ Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band
  • September 21 - X & Los Lobos

