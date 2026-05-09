Local restaurant not closing despite rumors

CENTERVILLE — Elsa’s restaurant in Centerville is not closing early in June, despite rumors.

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News Center 7 previously reported that Sheetz wants to build a store along Far Hills Avenue on the current site of Elsa’s Restaurant.

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News Center 7 reached out to the restaurant and confirmed that they would not be closing on June 1st.

Elsa’s said that when it was time for the restaurant to close, an official statement would be released.

News Center 7 also reached out to the City of Centerville on when Sheetz would plan to start construction at the new site.

The city told News Center 7 that Sheetz has a year to start planning on construction, but has not made any plans for construction at this time.

News Center reported in February that the legal dispute between the City of Centerville and Sheetz went before the Ohio Supreme Court.

A decision has not yet been made in that lawsuit.

We will continue to follow this story and provide updates when they become available.

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