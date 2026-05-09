Boil advisory issued for some Trotwood residents

TROTWOOD — A boil advisory has been issued for some Trotwood residents on Friday night, according to a spokesperson from the city.

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The advisory was issued due to a water main repair.

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The advisory is in effect for all residents who live on Vaniman Avenues, Ellsworth Drive, Bradfield Drive, Chandler Drive and Larona Road.

Residents are advised to boil their water for three minutes before drinking or using it for oral hygiene, the spokesperson said.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Residents will be notified once the advisory has been lifted, the spokesperson said.

Those with additional questions are asked to contact the public works department at 937-837-1702.

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