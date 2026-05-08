Firefighters respond to 2nd house fire in Miami County

PIQUA — Firefighters responded to a second house fire in Miami County on Friday morning.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is heading to the scene and will have the latest information this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Piqua firefighters were dispatched around 5:52 a.m. to the 1900 block of Carlye Drive, according to Miami County dispatchers.

No other information is currently available.

This is the second house fire in Miami County on Friday morning.

The first was on Lefevre Road in Troy around 3:45 a.m.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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