Police searching for 2 men accused of stealing computers from local Best Buy

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two men?

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Beavercreek Police said in a social media post that they are searching for two men accused of stealing gaming computers from the Best Buy on Centre Drive.

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The incident happened on April 28.

The two men entered Best Buy and allegedly left without attempting to pay for the computers, according to the social media post.

Contact Officer Brown at (937) 426-1225, extension 161, if you recognize these two suspects or have information related to the incident.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously.

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