UPDATE: Fire damages home in Miami County

TROY — UPDATE @ 5:00 A.M.

Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Miami County early Friday.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is at the scene and will have the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Troy firefighters were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. to a structure fire at the 2400 block of Lefevre Road.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully involved, according to fire officials.

All residents made it out of the house. Medics treated one of the occupants, but they refused treatment.

Photos from the scene show the home sustained significant fire damage.

Fire officials told News Center 7 that they continue to extinguish the fire and put out hotspots.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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