School district cuts ties with football coach accused of having child sexual abuse material

SANDUSKY — An Ohio school district has cut ties with a football coach accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

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Nicanor Lopez, 40, is facing multiple felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and possessing criminal tools for a cellphone he used to commit a felony, according to CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo.

The charges for child sexual abuse materials stem from July to December 2025, and the charge for the cellphone is from July 2025 through February 2026.

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Lopez previously served as a sixth-grade football coach in the Sandusky City School District.

Superintendent Dennis Muratori released a statement to parents on Thursday. It was also posted on social media.

“The Sandusky City Schools administration was recently informed by the Sandusky Police Department that Nicanor Lopez has been arrested and charged with criminal offenses.

“Nicanor Lopez previously served as a sixth-grade football coach for one season and was recently assisting our high school quarterbacks. Upon learning of these charges, the district immediately terminated all professional ties with Mr. Lopez. He is no longer a part of our coaching staff and is prohibited from participating in any district activities.

“Because this is an active investigation, we cannot share further details at this time. However, we are coordinating closely with the Sandusky Police Department to ensure they have our full cooperation.

“The safety and security of our students is our absolute priority. We expect all staff and coaches to adhere to the highest ethical standards, and we will not tolerate any behavior that compromises the well-being of our children.

“If you or your student has any information relevant to this investigation, we strongly encourage you to contact the Sandusky Police Department.”

Online jail records indicate that Lopez is in the Erie County Jail and bond has been set a $50,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 7.

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