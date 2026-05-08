Man learns punishment for killing 71-year-old at Ohio Subway restaurant

GAHANNA, Ohio — A man has learned his punishment for shooting and killing a 71-year-old at an Ohio Subway restaurant.

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William Marshall III, 31, of Westerville, was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for the 2024 shooting death of Gary Frantz, according to our media partner, WBNS-10 TV.

As previously reported, the shooting happened at the Subway in the StoneRidge Plaza in Gahanna on Dec. 20, 2024.

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Upon arrival, officers found Frantz with an apparent gunshot wound. He died on scene.

Frantz was standing in line to order food when he was shot in the head with a semi-automatic pistol.

Authorities found Marshall sitting outside the restaurant, without any clothes on, and with his hands in the air.

Employees and witnesses told authorities that Marshall was the shooter.

A judge ordered Marshall to submit a psychological evaluation in April 2025, and he was found competent to stand trial, according to our media partner.

Marshall was initially charged with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. However, the bailiff told WBNS that one of the charges was changed to involuntary manslaughter.

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