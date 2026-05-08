Englewood man arrested on dozens of child porn charges

ENGLEWOOD — A 35-year-old man was arrested on several child pornography charges in Montgomery County, according to a spokesperson with the Englewood Police Department.

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Justin James Beckley, 35, of Englewood, has been charged with 28 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and 30 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

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Englewood police obtained an arrest warrant for Beckley on Friday morning.

On May 4, Englewood police received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) about a case received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The case pertains to the possession, manufacture, and distribution of child pornography on a cloud-based storage provider, according to the department.

Beckley allegedly had a cloud-based storage system containing 39 files.

Authorities executed a search warrant at 605 Cromer Court on Wednesday.

They seized multiple computers and electronic devices that are currently being forensically analyzed for additional evidence, the department said.

Beckley was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

He remains booked in jail on a $100,000 cash surety bond and is subject to electronic home detention if posted.

Investigators do not believe there are any local victims, but anyone with additional information or concerns is asked to contact Detective Paul Wendling at 937-771-5165.

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