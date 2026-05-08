Bomb threats at 4 elementary schools prompt controlled evacuations, investigation in Kettering

KETTERING — Police have responded to several Kettering elementary schools after bomb threats were reported Friday morning.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is in Kettering and working to learn more about the threats. He’ll have the latest on News Center 7 at Noon and 5:00.

In a statement to News Center 7, Kettering City Schools said they were under a controlled evacuation after four of their elementary schools received bomb threats.

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According to initial emergency scanner traffic, the threats were first reported around 9 a.m.

News Center 7 has reported seeing several officers at the schools. A SWAT vehicle has also been spotted.

The district added that all students and staff have been accounted for and moved to their designated safe locations.

At this time, the district is only releasing students from Orchard Park, Beavertown, Southdale, and Prass elementary schools at several reunification sites.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates.

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