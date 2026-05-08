Gold medalist Alysa Liu spotted at Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Olympic champion Alysa Liu was spotted in the Miami Valley this week.

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The gold medal-winning figure skater was seen at Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights on Wednesday evening.

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Mackenzie Solomon and Kendra Laichalk, both of Huber Heights, got a photo with Liu inside of Buc-ee’s.

Gold medalist Alysa Liu visits Huber Heights Buc-ee's Alysa Liu (left) spotted with Mackenzie Solomon and Kendra Laichalk at Buc-ee's on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of Lindsay Rubin)

Liu has had a busy week. On Monday, the 20-year-old attended the Met Gala in New York City, and followed that up with shows in Rochester, New York, and St. Louis, Missouri, as part of the Stars on Ice tour.

The tour has a stop in Chicago tonight.

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